Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Big Hit & Universal team up to find new boy band

2021-02-22

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment, Universal Music Group

BTS’ agency, Big Hit Entertainment, and Universal Music Group (UMG) will be teaming up to create a new boy band that will debut in the US. 


The two companies announced a new joint venture between Big Hit and UMG’s Geffen Records which will drive the project. Geffen Records has produced music for artists like Nirvana and Elton John. 


The new joint label will be based in the US and will drive the project to find the new boy band through a global audition program that aims to air in the US next year. 


List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >