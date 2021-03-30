Seoul Mayor Match Set: PPP Oh Se-hoon vs. Ruling DP Park Young-sun

Rival Parties’ Approval Ratings ahead of April By-election
The roster is finally set for next month’s Seoul mayoral by-election with the pan-opposition choosing Oh Se-hoon as its candidate against Park Young-sun of the progressive block.
Former Seoul Mayor Oh of the main opposition People Power Party defeated former presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party in an opinion poll the two sides jointly commissioned to field a single candidate.
In a much-criticized decision some ten years ago, Oh resigned from the position of Seoul mayor after his controversial campaign failed to end the then-liberal opposition’s push for free lunches for all 810-thousand elementary and middle school students.
Oh’s now facing another formidable heavyweight in former SME minister and four-term lawmaker Park of the ruling Democratic Party.
The winner of the Seoul election will serve for the 14 months left in late Mayor Park Won-soon's four-year term.
