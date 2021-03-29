Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Hwang Chi-yeul to release new album

2021-03-29

K-POP Connection


Hwang Chi-yeul will be releasing a brand new album next month. It will be the singer’s first new release in more than two years. 



The EP, titled “Be My Reason,” will be released on April 2nd. The album includes six tracks including the main track, “Two Letters.” 



Hwang’s most recent album release was his 2nd full-length album “The Four Seasons” in January 2019. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >