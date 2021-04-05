Busan One Asia Festival to kick off next month

ⓒ YONHAP News

Busan’s major annual K-pop event, the BUsan One Asia Festival (BOF) will kick off next month. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the event will be held online.





BOF2021 will be streamed online from May 6-9. The festival’s three main events; K-pop Concert, Park Concert and BOF Land, introduces K-pop acts and artists from different music genres and the culture of Busan, which is Korea’s 2nd largest city.





Organizers say NCT Dream, The Boyz and WEi will headline this year’s K-pop Concert.