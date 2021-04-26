Youn Yuh-jung wins Best Supporting Actress Oscar
Actress Youn Yuh-jung has won best supporting actress at this year’s Academy Awards.
The award was for her performance in the film “Minari,” dealing with an immigrant family. Youn is the first South Korean to win an acting Oscar. Last year’s best picture winner, “Parasite” had six nominations overall, but no acting nominees.
Youn is also the third oldest supporting actress award recipient in Academy history.
