NCT127 to drop repackaged version of 3rd studio album this month

ⓒ SM Entertainment

K-pop boy group NCT 127 will release a repackaged version of its latest hit album "Sticker" late this month, the group's management agency said Tuesday..

The band’s 3rd full-length album was released on Sept. 17 and has sold more than 2 million copies since its release.

The repackaged version is titled "Favorite" and will be out on Oct. 25 with a total of 14 tracks, including three new songs.