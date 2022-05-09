U-Kiss’ Hoon to marry former Girl’s Day member Hwang Ji-seon

Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1117 | May 6th)
U-Kiss’ Hoon is set to tie the knot with former Girl’s Day member, Hwang Ji-seon. The wedding date has been set to May 29.
Hoon revealed a handwritten letter to his fans through his agency saying the wedding ceremony will be held privately among family and close friends.
Hoon debuted in 2011 as a member of U-Kiss. Hwang debuted as a member of Girl’s Day in 2010, but left the group shortly after and has mostly remained out of the spotlight since.
