2022 Changwon K-POP WORLD FESTIVAL





Date: Oct. 7

Venue: Changwon Civic Stadium









The Changwon K-Pop World Festival is back as an in-person event for the first time in three years! The emcees for this year’s event are INFINITE’s L, AleXa and Billie’s Moon SuA, while the lineup includes artists such as Brave Girls, CIX, KARD Billie and more. The concert will take place at the Changwon Civic Stadium on October 7 under the theme “K-Pop is My Universe”.



