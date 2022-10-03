2022 Changwon K-POP WORLD FESTIVAL

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (September 27th- October 4th)
Date: Oct. 7
Venue: Changwon Civic Stadium
The Changwon K-Pop World Festival is back as an in-person event for the first time in three years! The emcees for this year’s event are INFINITE’s L, AleXa and Billie’s Moon SuA, while the lineup includes artists such as Brave Girls, CIX, KARD Billie and more. The concert will take place at the Changwon Civic Stadium on October 7 under the theme “K-Pop is My Universe”.
