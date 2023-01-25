Over Half the Country Expected to Travel during Lunar New Year Holiday

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (January 18th–January 25th)
2023-01-25
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2023-01-22
Over 26 million people nationwide are expected to travel during the Lunar New Year holiday.
According to the Korea Transport Institute, 26-point-48 million people are forecast to travel between Friday and next Tuesday, equivalent to roughly the population of the entire Seoul metropolitan area or over half of the country.
Ninety-one-point-seven percent are expected to travel by car, while three-point-eight percent are predicted to ride the intercity bus, three percent trains and one-point-one percent airplanes.
During the holiday, expressway toll fees are lifted and bus-only lanes will operate for an additional four hours from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. the following day.
2023-01-25
2023-01-20
2022-12-27
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >