Over Half the Country Expected to Travel during Lunar New Year Holiday

Over 26 million people nationwide are expected to travel during the Lunar New Year holiday.





According to the Korea Transport Institute, 26-point-48 million people are forecast to travel between Friday and next Tuesday, equivalent to roughly the population of the entire Seoul metropolitan area or over half of the country.





Ninety-one-point-seven percent are expected to travel by car, while three-point-eight percent are predicted to ride the intercity bus, three percent trains and one-point-one percent airplanes.





During the holiday, expressway toll fees are lifted and bus-only lanes will operate for an additional four hours from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. the following day.