TO1 to remake TVXQ’s ‘Hug’

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 27th-March 6th)
2023-03-06
2023-03-06
Boy band TO1 is remaking TVXQ’s hit debut single “Hug”.
The song is being remade almost 20 years after its original release in 2004. The remake comes as part of TO1’s 3rd anniversary celebration.
TO1, which currently has nine members after some lineup changes, formed through the cable audition show “To Be World Klass” in 2019.
2023-03-06
2023-03-03
2023-02-14
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >