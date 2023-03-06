TO1 to remake TVXQ’s ‘Hug’

ⓒ CJ ENM

Boy band TO1 is remaking TVXQ’s hit debut single “Hug”.

The song is being remade almost 20 years after its original release in 2004. The remake comes as part of TO1’s 3rd anniversary celebration.

TO1, which currently has nine members after some lineup changes, formed through the cable audition show “To Be World Klass” in 2019.