Music Bank Lineup (EP.1164 May 19th)

LE SSERAFIM–Unforgiven [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









The girls of LE SSERAFIM are back with a smashing single! The girl group made their highly anticipated return with their latest album, “Unforgiven.” The title track for the album is also named “Unforgiven.” Record producer, Nile Rodgers, played a big role in the new track. Other songs on the album include new versions of the tracks from the group’s previous albums such as “The World Is My Oyster”, “Fearless”, and “Blue Flame.” The message behind “Unforgiven” once again speaks on confidence and the girls’ unapologetic attitude towards the world and the way they are viewed in the eyes of the media.

Member Huh Yunjin claimed, ““Whatever decision you make, whatever choice you make, I think there’s always judgement that follows. Through this album, we kind of talk about how regardless of what people think, or regardless of people’s prejudices, we’re going to conquer.” "Unforgiven" sold over 1.02 million copies on the day of its release, making it the highest grossing K-pop girl group album on the day of its debut.





https://www.youtube.com/@kbsworldtv