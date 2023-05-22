SHINee to open pop-up store to celebrate debut anniversary

ⓒ SM Entertainment

SHINEe’s pop-up store will open in Seoul from May 25 to June 14 to celebrate the group’s 15th debut anniversary.





The event store is dubbed “The Moment of Shine” and will exhibit unpublished photographs of the group and offer a range of the band’s merchandise.





The band is also planning to hold a live event in Seoul for fans called “Everyday is SHINee Day: Piece of Shine.” The event will be held from May 27-28 at Jamsil Arena.