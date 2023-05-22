SHINee to open pop-up store to celebrate debut anniversary

[4K] aespa, LE SSERAFIM, ONEUS, VERIVERY, MIJOO, YOUNITE... | On the way to music bank 230519
2023-05-19
2023-05-22
SHINEe’s pop-up store will open in Seoul from May 25 to June 14 to celebrate the group’s 15th debut anniversary.
The event store is dubbed “The Moment of Shine” and will exhibit unpublished photographs of the group and offer a range of the band’s merchandise.
The band is also planning to hold a live event in Seoul for fans called “Everyday is SHINee Day: Piece of Shine.” The event will be held from May 27-28 at Jamsil Arena.
2023-05-19
2023-05-22
2023-05-19
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >