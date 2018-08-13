Red Cross Sends Relief Team to N. Korea to Assist in Heat Wave

Photo : KBS News

Radio Free Asia(RFA) reported Saturday that the International Committee of the Red Cross dispatched a relief team to North Korea on Friday after verifying damages due to the heat wave.The Red Cross told RFA that a relief squad from the Swedish Red Cross was sent to North Korea. The agency explained the heat wave can threaten the health of vulnerable North Koreans and lead to serious food concerns.The relief team plans to install 20 portable water pumps in areas in North Korea where drought is severe.Meanwhile, the Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies also delivered 240 million won worth of special relief funds to the North Korean Red Cross.The money will be used to support over 13-thousand North Koreans struggling with the drought situation and hot temperatures.Last week, the North Korean Red Cross made an official report to the Pyongyang branch of the International Federation of Red Cross. The report said the heat wave was seriously affecting farming in South Pyeongan and South Hamgyeong Provinces and also caused casualties related to heatstroke.