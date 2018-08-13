Senior Judge Summoned in Judicial Power Abuse Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have summoned a senior judge in a probe into judicial abuses by the Supreme Court under former Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said that it will question on Monday Jung Da-joo, the senior judge at the Ulsan District Court in South Gyeongsang Province.The judge previously worked at the National Court Administration(NCA) under the top court, which is at the center of the power abuse scandalHe served as a planning and deliberations officer at the NCA from 2013 to 2015. During his time at the NCA, he drafted documents regarding sensitive high-profile trials such as a case involving former spy chief Won Sei-hoon.In the documents, the judge suggested that the top court needs to secure the government's active support for its move to dispatch judges to posts at overseas legations by overturning lower courts' rulings in those sensitive trials.