S. Korea Considers 5 Sites for Inter-Korean Excavation of War Remains

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry is considering five locations near the Demilitarized Zone for a joint project with North Korea to excavate the remains of soldiers who died during the Korean War.The five areas are Paju and Yeoncheon in Gyeonggi Province and Cheorwon, Yanggu and Goseong in Gangwon Province. All these areas were sites where major battles of the Korean War took place.A ministry official said Monday that South Korea proposed some of the sites for the joint excavation work during inter-Korean general-level talks on July 31st and the two sides reached a basic consensus and are currently adjusting views by exchanging faxes.The official said the two Koreas need to decide when and where they will start the joint excavation project through additional consultations, adding they will first select one trial area.