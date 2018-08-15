Prime Minister Proposes Cooperation with Indonesia on 5G Commercialization

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has proposed South Korea and Indonesia cooperate on the commercialization of the fifth generation of wireless communication technologies.During a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Indonesian presidential palace in Jakarta on Monday, Lee thanked him for allowing South Korean firms the ability to conduct free business activities in the Southeast Asian country and asked for additional assistance for them.Having visited the 5G Experience Center at the ongoing Indonesian Asian Games, run jointly by South Korea’s KT and Indonesia’s top mobile operator, Telkomsel, Lee said that he hopes the two countries’ cooperation in the field does not end with the sporting event but leads to commercialization.The prime minister also expressed appreciation for the Indonesian government’s support for joint Korean teams during the Asian Games and for Widodo’s imperatives in advancing ties with Seoul based on his personal friendship with President Moon Jae-in.Lee also offered condolences to the victims and families of the recent earthquakes in Indonesia.Widodo expressed his support for a peace-building process on the Korean Peninsula and welcomed South Korean businesses in his country.Lee held four meetings with Widodo during his three-day visit to Jakarta. He returned to South Korea Monday afternoon.