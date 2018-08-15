Top Office Operating Nat'l Crisis Management System with Soulik Approaching

Photo : YONHAP News

The top office says it is operating a national crisis management system as Typhoon Soulik is heading north toward the Korean Peninsula.Head of the National Security Office Chung Eui-yong reviewed the course of the typhoon on Wednesday and went over government responses at the national crisis management center's situation room.Earlier on Monday during a meeting with his top secretaries, President Moon Jae-in instructed government agencies to exert all-out efforts to minimize casualties and property damage that could result from the powerful typhoon which is set to become the first to land on the peninsula in six years.As the typhoon is forecast to pass through North Korea’s Mount Geumgang where inter-Korean family reunions are taking place, the government is also going over related safety measures.