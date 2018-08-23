Pres. Moon: Gov't Must Mobilize Full Capacity to Minimize Typhoon Damage

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called on the government to mobilize its full crisis management capacity to minimize public damage from Typhoon Soulik.At an emergency meeting Thursday, Moon said while the people are deeply concerned about the first typhoon to directly pass through the Korean Peninsula in six years, he feels heavy responsibility following news of Jeju Island suffering damage.Placing the people’s lives and safety as top priority, the president then ordered officials to seek ways to assist those who are concerned about getting to work and having to drop their children off at school amid strong winds and heavy rains.He particularly urged officials to pay more attention to strong winds, citing the need for safety checks at industrial sites at risk of major accidents.As Soulik is forecast to pass through North Korea's Mount Geumgang where the second round of reunions of war-separated families will take place from Friday, Moon ordered safety checks and preparations to change the venue and schedule if necessary.