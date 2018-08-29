New Childcare Stipend, Higher Pension from September

Photo : KBS News

Starting this month, basic pension payments will rise and more families will be eligible to receive childcare subsidies.The Health and Welfare Ministry has increased the monthly basic pension from 200-thousand to 250-thousand won for people 65 and older who fall in the bottom 70 percent income group.Most families raising a child aged five or younger will also receive 100-thousand won each month from September. For a household of three, combined income will need to be below eleven-point-seven million won a month to be eligible for the benefit.Those who are eligible for the childcare stipend can apply at local administration offices or at the Web site bokjiro.go.kr. The first payment will be on September 21st.Monthly benefits for people with serious disabilities will also rise 50-thousand won to as much as 250-thousand.