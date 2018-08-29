[Asian Games] S. Korea Beats Japan to Defend Asiad Football Title

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated Japan 2-1 to defend the men’s football title at the Asian Games in Indonesia.In the final match at Pakansari Stadium in Cibinong on Saturday, the men's football team finished the 90-minute main game in a scoreless draw.During extra time, Lee Seung-woo scored the first goal and Hwang Hee-chan added another minutes later.South Korea successfully defended its Asiad title following their victory at Incheon 2014 and came to hold the most Asiad titles in men's football with five.The victory also gave the 20 Taegeuk Warriors, including captain Son Heung-min, exemption from mandatory military service that usually takes about two years.