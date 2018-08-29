Russia Says Discussions to Build Pipelines to S. Korea via N. Korea Resume

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Russia have reportedly resumed discussions about the possibility of laying pipeline between the two countries via North Korea.Russian Trade Representative in South Korea Mikhail Bondarenko mentioned the project to Russian media outlets on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.He described it as “very costly and politically risky,” but said it is being discussed again since South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s visit to Russia in June.Negotiations on the project have been stalled over the North Korean nuclear issue.