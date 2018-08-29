Politics More Power Abuse Allegations Emerge with Ex-Chief Justice Yang

Fresh allegations have emerged with the former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Seung-tae.



He is now suspected to have pressured a district court to overturn a decision over a constitutional complaint.



According to sources familiar with the case on Tuesday, the prosecutors have found evidence suggesting that the National Court Administration under Yang pressured a judge at the Seoul Southern District Court in 2015.



The case involves a medical professor who raised issues at the Constitutional Court over the calculation of career duration. The presiding judge is suspected to have received a phone call from the National Court Administration which influenced the direction of the ruling.



The revelation came amid the investigation into the suspicions surrounding the alleged power abuse by the top court under Yang’s leadership, including keeping tabs on judges and handing down rulings that would be politically favorable to the former Park administration.