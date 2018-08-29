Confirmation Hearing for Constitutional Court Chief Justice Nominee Held

Photo : YONHAP News

Constitutional Court Chief Justice nominee Yoo Nam-seok answered lawmakers' questions at his confirmation hearing Wednesday.While the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) questioned the nominee's political neutrality, citing he is a founding member of a liberal-minded judges' organization, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) argued the issue was not an obstacle when Yoo was confirmed a Constitutional Court justice last year.When asked about the court's near 90 percent dismissal of arrest warrants for those involved in the judicial abuse scandal, the nominee said he believes the judges ruled after a thorough review of facts and considering the necessity for an arrest.During his opening remarks, the nominee also vowed to exert efforts to secure the Constitutional Court's political neutrality and autonomy.