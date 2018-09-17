Moon's Entourage for Pyongyang Summit Includes Samsung Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will visit North Korea this week along with top executives from the country's top four conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong.Presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok on Sunday released the list of people who will accompany the president on a three-day trip to Pyongyang for his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Im said that 14 government officials and presidential staff, including National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong, National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, will join the trip as members of an official delegation.Special members of Moon's entourage will be comprised of 52 individuals representing business, political, social, cultural and religious circles.Businesspeople heading north include Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Gwang-mo and Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group Kim Yong-hwan.Also joining Moon's entourage are politicians such as ruling Democratic Party Chairman Lee Hae-chan, Chairman of the Party for Democracy and Peace Chung Dong-young and Justice Party Chairwoman Lee Jeong-mi.Former football star Cha Bum-kun, Olympic women's table tennis champion Hyun Jung-hwa, rapper Zico, pop singer Ailee and composer Kim Hyung-suk will also join.The presidential chief of staff said that slightly more than 200 people will accompany the president on the Pyongyang trip.An advance team of about 90 people, including government officials and reporters, traveled to the North on Sunday to make final preparations.