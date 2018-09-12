Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

Main Press Center for Pyongyang Summit Opens in Seoul

Write: 2018-09-17 08:52:12Update: 2018-09-17 10:37:22

Main Press Center for Pyongyang Summit Opens in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Sunday opened an international press center in Seoul for the upcoming summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang. 

The main press center for the Pyongyang summit, located at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in eastern Seoul, opened at 2 p.m. Sunday. 

The press center, which will be open to all pre-registered members of the media, will operate until Friday midnight, a day after the three-day inter-Korean summit ends on Thursday. 

The center, which has about 900 seats, is expected to accommodate over two thousand journalists during the summit period.
List

Editor's Pick