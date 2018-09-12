Main Press Center for Pyongyang Summit Opens in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Sunday opened an international press center in Seoul for the upcoming summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.The main press center for the Pyongyang summit, located at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in eastern Seoul, opened at 2 p.m. Sunday.The press center, which will be open to all pre-registered members of the media, will operate until Friday midnight, a day after the three-day inter-Korean summit ends on Thursday.The center, which has about 900 seats, is expected to accommodate over two thousand journalists during the summit period.