Pompeo: US Ready to Re-engage in Dialogue with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Washington is resuming its nuclear dialogue with Pyongyang after leaders of the two Koreas agreed that the North will take further denuclearization steps. With U.S. President Donald Trump lauding the inter-Korean summit, his state secretary said a meeting is being arranged between the U.S. and North Korean officials in Vienna.Hong Suh-ryung has more.Report:[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"We had very good news from North Korea, South Korea. They met and we had great responses.Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump lauded the latest inter-Korean talks in Pyongyang.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"A lot of tremendous things, but very importantly no missile testing, no nuclear testing... ""I got a tremendous letter from Kim Jong-un. As you know it was delivered three days ago... And now we're, the relationships I have to tell you, at least on a personal basis, they're very good."Trump said yes when reporters asked if he would meet Kim Jong-un.Following the inter-Korean summit on Wednesday, the two Koreas announced that the North would shut down one of its key missile test sites in the presence of foreign inspectors, and take further steps alongside the U.S.' corresponding measures.While welcoming the move, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington is prepared to immediately engage in talks with Pyongyang.He said a meeting is being arranged between the U.S. special representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, and North Korean officials in Vienna. He also offered to hold talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho next week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.Hong Suh-ryung, KBS World Radio News.