Trump Touts Good Relations with N. Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump has boasted good relations with North Korea.During an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Trump said that North Korea was on the path toward war, but now there are no nuclear and missile tests from the North. He added that relations between Washington and Pyongyang are good and touted his efforts to denuclearize the regime.He also praised his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who is leading nuclear talks with the North, calling him fantastic.However, he repeated calls on allies to pay more defense costs, saying that the U.S. is protecting rich countries like South Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia, but they are not paying the fair share of costs, which is a horrible military contract.