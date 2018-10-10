Politics Top Office's NSC Meeting Reviews Follow-up to Inter-Korean Summit

The presidential office convened a National Security Council(NSC) meeting on Friday to check up on the progress of follow-up measures to the latest inter-Korean summit.



According to Cheong Wa Dae, the NSC standing members reached a consensus that the government will hold earnest discussions during Monday’s high-level talks with North Korea to help the faithful implementation of inter-Korean agreements.



They also agreed on the need to continue close cooperation with the international community, including the United States, so the two Koreas can push for various social and cultural exchange projects effectively.



Talks at the top office included Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, and Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, among other high-ranking officials.