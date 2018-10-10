Two Koreas, UNC to Hold Talks on Disarming JSA

Photo : KBS News

The two Koreas and the United Nations Command will launch trilateral consultations on Tuesday on disarming the Joint Security Area(JSA) at the truce village of Panmunjeom.The Defense Ministry said the inaugural talks are set to begin at 10 a.m., with three officials representing each side.The two Koreas have carried out joint work to remove mines and explosives in the JSA since the beginning of the month, and the three-way council will assess the 20-day mine removal work, which will wrap up at the end of this week.The three sides will also discuss details of the plan to disarm the JSA, including removing troops and arms and sharing information on each side's surveillance activities and equipment.South and North Korea agreed to disarm the JSA under the military agreement signed by their countries' defense chiefs during the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang last month.