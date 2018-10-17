Seoul Proposes Talks to Discuss Inter-Korean Parliament Meeting

Photo : KBS News

The two Koreas held talks Friday at the joint inter-Korean liaison office inside the Gaeseong Industrial Complex in North Korea.During the meeting, Seoul's Unification Ministry proposed that working-level talks be held at the liaison office at an early date to arrange cross-border parliamentary dialogue.North Korea earlier said that if the South Korean parliament proposes working-level talks, the North's Supreme People's Assembly will review the proposal and give an answer.The Unification Ministry also conveyed its plan to the North on ways to resolve the issue of separated families.The two sides also discussed the implementation of agreements from last month's Pyongyang summit and high-level inter-Korean talks held since, especially concerning cooperation and exchanges between civic organizations and provincial governments.The two Koreas agreed to prepare for future meetings at the liaison office and continue dialogue on inter-Korean affairs through the office.The Friday talks were attended by Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung and a North Korean official from the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country.