Two Koreas, UNC to Hold Second Round of Talks on Disarming JSA

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas and the United Nations Command(UNC) will hold a second round of working-level talks on Monday over disarming the Joint Security Area(JSA) in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).The Defense Ministry in Seoul said the trilateral talks are set to take place at Freedom House on the South Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjeom at 10 a.m.The ministry said the meeting will check and evaluate the inter-Korean mine removal operations at the JSA and discuss schedules for withdrawing firearms and guard posts and adjusting guard personnel, as well as future plans for mutual verification of the disarming measures.The ministry also said that the two Koreas will hold general-level talks at 10 a.m. on Friday at Panmunjeom to discuss the enforcement of their recent military agreement.Major General Kim Do-gyun will lead South Korea's five-member delegation, while the North Korean side will be represented by Lieutenant General An Ik-san.