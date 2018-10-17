Two Koreas to Hold Talks on Forestry Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea will hold working-level talks on cooperation in the forestry sector at the newly opened liaison office in the North on Monday.The two sides will discuss ways to control pine tree pests and modernize tree nurseries, as well as plans for the reforestation of the North at the border city of Gaeseong.The Unification Ministry in Seoul said Park Chong-ho, deputy minister of the state-run Korea Forest Service, will lead the South's three-member delegation.His North Korean counterpart is Kim Song-jun, a senior official at the North's ministry of environmental protection.Since the Panmunjeom Declaration signed between the two Koreas in April, high-ranking officials from both countries have held working-level talks on forestry cooperation in July and inspected the extent of diseases and pests on the North’s Mount Geumgang in August.