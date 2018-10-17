Pyongyang Declaration to be Ratified Without Assembly Consent

Photo : YONHAP News

​The South Korean government is expected to deliberate and approve the inter-Korean summit agreement and military accord recently reached by the two Koreas during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.A government official said Monday that following Cabinet approval, the two agreements will be signed by President Moon Jae-in and then be ratified.The official explained that the Ministry of Government Legislation has decided that unlike the Panmunjeom Declaration from the April inter-Korean summit, the Pyongyang Joint Declaration and the military agreement from last month's summit do not need parliamentary consent.The ministry believes the Pyongyang Declaration is aimed at implementing the Panmunjeom Declaration which is already undergoing steps for parliament ratification, and therefore does not separately need the assembly's approval.As for the military agreement, the ministry believes it does not constitute the terms requiring parliament ratification which are cases involving legislation or major financial burden placed on the state or the public.Early last month, the government submitted a motion seeking National Assembly approval for the April summit agreement but the bill is still pending due to partisan disagreements.