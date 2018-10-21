KOSPI Tumbles 2.57% Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks were sharply down Tuesday as investors remained cautious amid rising global tensions.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) ended the day two-point-57 percent lower, losing 55-point-61 points, to close at two-thousand-106-point-one. The index fell below the two-thousand-100 mark for the first time in 19 months.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also plunged, losing 25-point-15 points, or three-point-38 percent, to 719.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened nine-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-137-point-six won.