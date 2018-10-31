US Urges N. Korea to Fulfill Commitment Made in June Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has reportedly urged North Korea to fulfill its commitment to denuclearize following a U.S. think tank's report on undeclared missile bases in the regime.According to Radio Free Asia on Tuesday, the State Department said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a commitment to completely denuclearize and end ballistic missile programs during his summit with President Donald Trump in Singapore in June.The State Department issued the position after the Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS) reported on Monday that it had identified at least 13 of an estimated 20 undeclared missile operating bases inside North Korea.The department reportedly said President Trump made it clear that a brighter future lies ahead for North Korea and its people if Chairman Kim fulfills his commitment made in the Singapore summit.The department, however, did not comment on whether the reported missile bases in the North are in violation of the spirit of the June summit.