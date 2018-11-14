S. Korea Detonates DMZ Guard Posts to Implement Inter-Korean Military Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has blown up some of its own guard posts within the Demilitarized Zone as part of efforts to implement an inter-Korean military agreement.The Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday that although it is using excavators to destroy many of the DMZ guard posts, considering concerns about safety and environmental protection, some posts located on hillsides had to be destroyed using explosives.The ministry also unveiled photos that were taken last Sunday showing how the North Koreans were destroying their own guard posts.The photos featured North Korean soldiers demolishing the military structure using large-sized hammers.The ministry said the two Koreas are informing each other of the progress of their demolition work and that the project will wrap up by the end of this month.In accordance with a military agreement signed on September 19th, the two sides are withdrawing a total of 22 guard posts from the DMZ but will preserve one post on each side of the buffer zone.