Moon to Visit Czech Republic, Argentina, New Zealand

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is leaving for more international diplomacy soon.Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom says he will depart for the Czech Republic next Tuesday for a two-day visit.Moon then moves on to Argentina to attend the G-20 Leaders Summit in Buenos Aires, including sideline summits with the U.S. and other major countries.Moon's meeting with Argentinian President Mauricio Macri is scheduled to be the first bilateral summit between the two countries in 14 years.Finally, Moon plans to visit New Zealand for three days to meet with leaders and South Koreans residing in the southwestern Pacific country.