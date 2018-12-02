Operations Resume on KTX Gangneung Line Three Days after Derailment

Photo : YONHAP News

Operations resumed on the KTX bullet train's Gangneung line early Monday three days after a train derailed.The Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) said Monday that the first train departed the eastern city of Gangneung at 5:30 a.m.KORAIL had trains travel between Gangneung Station and Jinbu Station an hour earlier to ensure they could pass the derailed section smoothly.The normalization comes after a KTX train with 198 passengers that left for Seoul early Saturday morning derailed five minutes after leaving Gangneung Station. Sixteen people were injured.The KTX line connecting Seoul and Gangneung opened on December 22nd last year ahead of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.