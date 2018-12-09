Moon Calls for Reform Measures to Root out Corruption in Kindergartens

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for reforms and stern measures to root out corruption and irregularities in private kindergartens.The president on Tuesday received policy briefings from officials from the Education Ministry and the Labor Ministry at the government complex in Sejong City in South Chungcheong Province.At the Education Ministry, the president stressed the need to secure transparency in accounting in private kindergartens to ensure taxpayers' money will not be wasted for private interests. The president also ordered the ministry to produce measures to deal with possible shutdowns by private kindergartens.After receiving a briefing from the Labor Ministry, the president listened to officials dealing with minimum wage and working hours.He ordered them to look into the reasons for a drop in job growth through interviews with temporary and day workers who lost jobs due to a hike in the minimum wage. Moon said that the government needs to find out the reasons to decide whether to adjust the pace of increasing the minimum wage.