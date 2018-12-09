CNN: Vietnam Wants to Host Second Trump-Kim Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Vietnam has reportedly expressed interest in hosting the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Quoting a South Korean government source, CNN reported on Thursday that high-ranking Vietnamese officials delivered that intent to the South Korean government.The report added the date of the second summit could be affected by Kim's possible visit to Seoul.Trump said early this month that he expects the second summit to happen in January or February, in one of three locations he didn't name.North Korea appears to be seeking to restore its relations with Vietnam as it was also reported to have recently issued an informal apology, expressing regret that a Vietnamese national was involved in the assassination of the North Korean leader's half-brother Kim Jong-nam in Malaysia.The expression of regret was not an official apology, and therefor does not constitute as the North admitting responsibility for the assassination.