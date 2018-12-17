Economy to Grow Between 2.6% and 2.7% Next Year: Gov't

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has projected the domestic economy will grow between two-point-six and two-point-seven percent in 2019.The report was presented during an extended meeting of heads of economy-related ministries chaired by President Moon Jae-in on Monday. The government said that despite an anticipated slowdown in export growth, it will achieve desired results from its all-out efforts to boost private and public investment.The latest growth outlook represents a downgrade from a July estimate, in which the economy was forecast to grow by two-point-nine percent this year and two-point-eight percent next year.The nation's monthly job growth forecast for 2019 was also slashed to 150-thousand from 230-thousand.Prices were projected to rise at a steady rate of one-point-six percent on average next year. The nation's current account surplus is thought to come in at 64 billion dollars next year, down from this year's 74 billion dollars.