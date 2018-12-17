Gov't to Build New Cities in Namyangju, Hanam and Gyeyang

Photo : YONHAP News

After months of deliberation, the government has unveiled sites for new developments around Seoul meant to cool the property market in the capital region.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Wednesday unveiled its second round of measures that will build 115-thousand new homes in three major areas: Namyangju (eleven million square meters) and Hanam (eleven million square meters) of Gyeonggi Province and Gyeyang district (three-point-three million square meters) in Incheon. A smaller housing site has been designated in Gwacheon (one-and-a-half million square meters).The land ministry said the transportation network will be improved to enable a 30-minute commute from the four zones to Seoul. The government also unveiled 37 smaller plots as a part of the initiative. Combined, some 155-thousand new homes will be supplied.The announcement is part of the government's broader plan to supply 300-thousand homes in the capital region. It announced 35-thousand homes in September. Sites for another 110-thousand homes will be released in the first half of 2019.Earlier in September, the ministry had said it would build four to five new cities encompassing more than three million square meters between Seoul and existing satellite cities such as Bundang and Ilsan.