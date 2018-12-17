Menu Content

Two Koreas Show Widening Gap in Life Expectancy

Write: 2018-12-19 18:18:45Update: 2018-12-19 18:25:49

Statistics Korea reports the gap in South and North Korean life expectancy is growing. 

Recent data indicates North Korean men were expected to live 66-point-three years on average as of last year, and North Korean women 73-point-one years.

That's 13-point-two years and 12-point-five years less, respectively, than their South Korean counterparts. 

As recently as 1993, there was only a one-point-nine year gap in life expectancy for men and three-point-two year gap for women in the two Koreas, but that  has continuously grown ever since. 

The North Korean population was 25-point-01 million last year, about a half of South Korea’s. 

The North’s gross national income was only one 47th of the South's while its per capita income was one 23rd of the South.
