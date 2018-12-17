Two Koreas Show Widening Gap in Life Expectancy

Statistics Korea reports the gap in South and North Korean life expectancy is growing.Recent data indicates North Korean men were expected to live 66-point-three years on average as of last year, and North Korean women 73-point-one years.That's 13-point-two years and 12-point-five years less, respectively, than their South Korean counterparts.As recently as 1993, there was only a one-point-nine year gap in life expectancy for men and three-point-two year gap for women in the two Koreas, but that has continuously grown ever since.The North Korean population was 25-point-01 million last year, about a half of South Korea’s.The North’s gross national income was only one 47th of the South's while its per capita income was one 23rd of the South.