Seoul Belatedly Reveals 2018 Policy on N. Korean Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Wednesday disclosed a policy plan that it has pursued for this year on North Korea’s human rights issues.In what it called the 2018 execution plan to enhance the North’s human rights, the Unification Ministry explained its approach to improve the human rights and humanitarian situations in the North for the year.The ministry said it will particularly pursue the goal through inter-Korean humanitarian cooperation and policy cooperation at home and abroad.It also said the South will seek a virtuous cycle in which development of inter-Korean relations and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula will lead to improvement of the North’s human rights conditions, stressing a step-by-step approach as well as mutual respect and reciprocal cooperation.