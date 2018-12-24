SK Telecom Provides Fastest LTE Service

The government says that SK Telecom, South Korea's top mobile carrier, provides the fastest long term evolution (LTE) service among the nation's three mobile carriers.The Ministry of Science and ICT and the National Information Society Agency on Sunday released the results of the 2018 communication service quality evaluation.The seven-month evaluation, which ran from May to November, was conducted at 488 locations across the nation in order to assess the services offered by SK, KT and LG Uplus in the categories of fourth-generation LTE, Wi-Fi, third generation (3G) services, wired Internet and voice calls.SK's LTE service was the fastest with a download speed of 150-point-68 megabits per second, up 13 percent from a year earlier, while its upload speed improved by nearly 30 percent to 43-point-93 megabits per second.In the part of the survey that examines the quality of mobile video services, YouTube ranked first with a score of four-point-29 out of five, followed by Naver TV and Kakao TV.