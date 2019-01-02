S. Korean Victims of Forced Labor Seek Court Order to Seize Assets

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan’s colonial rule have begun taking steps to seize the assets held in South Korea by a Japanese firm implicated in the Japan’s wartime crime.The lawyers for Lee Chun-sik and three other South Koreans forced to work for Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation recently asked a local court in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province to issue a writ of execution to have the company's assets in the country seized.The company reportedly holds eleven billion won worth stocks of PNR, a joint venture with POSCO.In late October, South Korea's Supreme Court had ordered the Japanese firm to compensate the four victims 100 million won each.Following the top court’s decision, the victims’ lawyers requested that the company answer how it will compensate, but has yet to give a reply.