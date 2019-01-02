S. Korea to Release Video in 6 More Languages to Refute Japan's Radar Claim

Photo : KBS

South Korea is set to release a video clip subtitled in six languages to refute Japan's claims that a South Korean Navy warship directed its fire-control radar toward a Japanese patrol aircraft last month.Military sources in Seoul said Monday that the clips with subtitles in Japanese, Chinese, Russian, French, Spanish and Arabic will be posted on the Defense Ministry's official YouTube account as early as Tuesday.The ministry already posted the Korean and English versions of the clip on YouTube last Friday.Seoul says its three-thousand-200-ton Gwanggaeto the Great destroyer didn't target the Japanese plane while carrying out a humanitarian operation to assist a North Korean ship drifting near the eastern sea border on December 20th.It highlighted that the Japanese plane was flying at a low altitude, which was "threatening" to the destroyer.Defense Ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said Monday that the two sides have discussed arranging a working-level meeting to resolve the issue, but no details have been set as of yet.