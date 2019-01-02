N. Korean Train Possibly Carrying Kim Jong-un Enters China

Photo : YONHAP News

A train likely carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un crossed into China on Monday, raising speculation that Kim could be on his way to Beijing.A source familiar with the matter said the special train that was used for Kim's first China trip last March passed through the Chinese border city of Dandong around 10:15 p.m., although it was not confirmed whether the train was carrying Kim. The train is expected to arrive in Beijing just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.Dozens of security vehicles and officials reportedly blocked the roads around the Dandong train station before the train passed through. The roads were reopened afterward.There is speculation that Kim is visiting Beijing for his fourth summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping to coordinate his position with China ahead of his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.