Unification Ministry Hopes Kim's Trip to Help Korean Peace

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea indicated Tuesday that it expects North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's fourth trip to China this week will help foster the denuclearization process on the Korean Peninsula.An official from the Unification Ministry said Seoul believes dialogue and exchanges between the leaders of North Korea and China will contribute to the denuclearization and establishment of a peace regime on the peninsula.The official said Kim's trip to China early in the year could be seen as showing his strong will to fulfill the pledges me made in his New Year's address, such as building peace on the peninsula and seeking the country's economic development.Asked whether Pyongyang informed Seoul of Kim's trip in advance, the official said though the two Koreas continue to closely consult on inter-Korean issues through their hotlines.