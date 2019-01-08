Sales of Anti-Fine Dust Products Jump due to High Levels Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

High levels of fine dust that blanketed South Korea over the weekend has caused sales of anti-fine dust products in the country to soar.According to local retailer GS25 on Monday, the sales of dust masks in the previous three days jumped 261 percent from the same three-day period a week earlier while sales soared a whopping 335 percent compared to a month earlier.Dust mask sales on Sunday soared 793 percent from the previous Sunday.The number of dust masks sold via online shopping mall, G-Market, between December 14th and January 13th also rose 79 percent from the same period a year earlier.The sales of other anti-fine dust products also rose markedly, with the clothes purifiers via G-Market going up more than 100 percent during the same period while the sales of air purifiers and clothes driers also jumped 53 percent and 35 percent, respectively.